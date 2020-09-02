Wonderful: To get rid of Bikeru’s evil spirit, UP Police is conducting ‘havan’ at the police station.

Uttar Pradesh: Policemen organized a “havan” at Chaubepur police station in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh to “drive away evil spirits” in which 8 policemen were murdered by Vikas Dubey gang in Bikeru village in Kanpur. After which all policemen were removed from Chaubepur police station. Also Read – Wrangling over buses continues! Case filed against UP Congress President Ajay Lallu, Priyanka Gandhi said – Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the limit

After this, the policemen of this police station were advised by a local priest to worship regularly to get rid of evil spirits. That is why a havan was conducted at this police station on Tuesday to get rid of evil spirits, in which almost all the duty staff, besides some local villagers, participated.

A police officer said, "Many policemen had complained of feeling uneasy while on duty, so we thought that a havan could improve the atmosphere." We have arrested all the accused in the Bikeru murder case and we do not want to remember the past anymore.

A priest involved in the havan performed “puja” and chanted mantras to convince the policemen to get rid of the evil spirit by the staff and then told that the police station was now free from evil influences. While the havan was happening, all the complainants stood outside. All the policemen did not join any complainants, who were waiting for the worship to end.

D Chaudhary, acting in-charge of Chaubepur station, told reporters, “Havan was done for the sanctity of the police station.”

Eight policemen were ambushed in Bikaru village of Chaubepur police station area of ​​Kanpur when they went to arrest gang leader Vikas Dubey. Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 while five of his companions were also killed in police encounters. The rest have either been arrested or have surrendered.

On the night of July 2, the gangster and his henchmen were ambushed by a team of Kanpur police who came to Dabish’s house in Bikaru village, Dabish. In the attack, 8 policemen including Bilhaur CO Devendra Mishra were martyred.