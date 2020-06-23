Wondery Launches Its Own Podcast App, Aiming to Drive Up Subscriptions – Variety

Wondery, the indie podcast producer and community, has launched a devoted app that options its lineup of authentic programming. The hope: that the brand new Wondery App will seize extra listeners by the ear — and have them half with chilly, laborious money to hear to its reveals ad-free.

Hernan Lopez, founder and CEO of four-year-old Wondery, touts the brand new app as having a person interface and customized options nearer to cellular apps for companies like Netflix or Hulu than conventional podcast-listening apps. The Wondery App is out there as a free obtain for iPhone from Apple’s App Retailer (at this hyperlink) and will probably be coming to Android as nicely.

Whereas the Wondery App is free — and customers can hear to hundreds of episodes at no cost, with advertisements — the purpose is to upsell followers to the Wondery Plus subscription service. Launched in early 2019, Wondery Plus prices $4.99 monthly or $34.99 for an annual subscription. Till now, subscribers have had to add podcasts utilizing RSS feeds or hear to them on the corporate’s web site.

The Wondery App at launch contains greater than 50 reveals, with full seasons of originals like “Joe Unique: Tiger King,” “Dr. Loss of life,” “Unhealthy Batch,” “The Shrink Subsequent Door,” “Enterprise Wars,” “American Historical past Tellers,” “Tides of Historical past,” “The Every day Smile” and “Imagined Life.” Set to premiere July 1 for Wondery Plus clients — every week earlier than it goes extensive on free podcast platforms — is “Guru,” hosted by Matt Stroud, exploring the case of James Arthur Ray, a motivational speaker discovered responsible of murder in reference to the deaths of three individuals who attended considered one of his self-help retreats.

Associated Tales

“Very early on, once I began the corporate, we knew in some unspecified time in the future we needed to have our personal place the place listeners may hear to the Wondery reveals,” Lopez mentioned. “However we additionally knew we had to wait till we had sufficient reveals, and the Wondery model had sufficient breadth for individuals to undergo the difficulty of downloading an app and use it every day.”

As well as to being ad-free, Wondery Plus affords early entry to choose reveals and unique bonus content material. With the Wondery App, subscribers can entry unique ad-free content material akin to “Blood Ties,” “The Sneak,” and “Hollywood and Crime: Billionaire Boys Membership” earlier than it launches on free-to-listen podcast platforms.

Wondery Plus is “going to be an more and more vital a part of our income,” Lopez mentioned.

One other key piece of Wondery’s enterprise is adapting its hottest originals for TV. Common Content material Productions, for instance, is growing a “Joe Unique” present primarily based on the Wondery podcast with Kate McKinnon set to star and govt produce and in addition is producing a sequence adaptation of Wondery’s “Dr. Loss of life” for NBCU’s Peacock, with Jamie Dornan, Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin set to star.

That mentioned, whereas Wondery has about 20 million month-to-month distinctive listeners, Lopez acknowledges that solely a portion of that viewers will convert into paying clients. “We wish a subset of these listeners who need to pay additional to have an unique place to binge and entry our podcasts on their cellphone at their comfort,” he mentioned.

What the corporate doesn’t plan to do is flip the Wondery App right into a basic podcast participant, akin to Stitcher, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts. “There are such a lot of nice podcast gamers with thousands and thousands of podcasts,” Lopez mentioned. “The Wondery App is the very best place to hear to Wondery content material.”

The Wondery App makes suggestions primarily based on listening habits and preferences, and it contains an auto-play function to let customers binge on their favourite podcasts. It’s additionally designed to assist customers simply discover particular episodes. As well as, the app has devoted video trailers built-in into the UI, like video-streaming apps.

“Our content material is actually made for bingeing, very similar to tv reveals,” mentioned SVP of product administration Neel Ketkar, a former Fox Networks and Fox Broadcasting exec who joined Wondery final September.

L.A.-based Wondery at present has 65 workers. Up to now a number of months, the corporate has employed extra workers for the design, growth and advertising of Wondery Plus.

Lopez, previously CEO of 21st Century Fox’s Fox Worldwide Channels, based Wondery in 2016. The corporate’s traders embrace Lerer Hippeau, Greycroft, BDMI, Advancit Capital, Water Tower Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures and Waverley Capital, the VC agency fashioned by Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Luminari Capital’s Daniel Leff.