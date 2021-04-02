Wondery, Now Owned by Amazon, Plans to Nearly Double Staff in 2021

Wondery has been swallowed by Amazon — and the e-retailing big’s deep pockets and world attain promise to speed up the podcast writer’s development.

Amazon Music introduced its deal to purchase the four-year-old podcast startup in December 2020, in a deal reportedly value round $300 million. After the acquisition closed Feb. 10, Jen Sargent — a longtime media exec who was Wondery’s COO — stepped into the CEO function. She changed founder Hernan Lopez, who left the corporate to concentrate on his just lately introduced Hernan Lopez Household Basis.

In accordance to Sargent, Wondery ended 2020 at about 80 workers, and the corporate plans to practically double that this 12 months, with a selected concentrate on increasing the event group. (Wondery at the moment has 15 job openings listed on the Amazon jobs web site.) But it surely’s not simply that Amazon is ready to assist a bigger headcount, she mentioned: It’s the power of Amazon Music to characteristic its authentic podcast collection to a big worldwide viewers.

“At first, we’re tremendously enthusiastic about this chance to associate with Amazon and speed up the expansion of podcasts globally,” mentioned Sargent, who experiences to Amazon Music VP Steve Growth.

As CEO of Wondery, Sargent plans to increase the programming lineup — which has featured a mixture of unscripted and scripted podcasts — to attain broader and extra numerous audiences whereas “persevering with our tradition of taking dangers.” That features plans to delve into new genres and codecs, together with the launch of a recreation present later in 2021 and increasing Wondery’s youngsters and household content material.

One of many areas she’s most enthusiastic about is wise audio system, particularly Amazon’s Alexa, and the potential to hyperlink premium podcast listening with the gadgets. “We’re simply beginning to exploit it,” Sargent mentioned.

Sargent acknowledged that different firms had been in buying Wondery; she wouldn’t determine them, however Apple and Sony Music Leisure additionally held deal talks with the corporate, Bloomberg beforehand reported.

“After we first began speaking to Amazon, one of many issues that clicked with me was buyer focus – buyer obsession works its approach into each dialog at Amazon,” Sargent mentioned. Amazon “actually was one of the best match. We now have huge aspirations for rising… and Amazon Music has had large development these previous couple of years.”

Wondery’s authentic reveals embrace “Dr. Loss of life,” “Dangerous Batch,” “The Shrink Subsequent Door,” “Enterprise Wars,” “Joe Unique: Tiger King,” “American Historical past Tellers,” “Tides of Historical past,” “The Every day Smile” and “Imagined Life.”

For Wondery, an necessary income stream has been offers to adapt its hottest authentic podcasts for TV. At present, the corporate has 18 totally different tasks in varied phases at totally different studios. Sargent mentioned that whereas “we’re having a number of conversations with Amazon Studios” about adapting Wondery reveals, there’s not any type of first-look cope with the company sibling: “We are going to proceed to discover one of the best dwelling for our IP.”

Amongst its TV offers: Apple is adapting “The Shrink Subsequent Door,” based mostly on the podcast from Wondery and Bloomberg Media, as a darkish comedy starring Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn. Common Content material Productions is creating a “Joe Unique” present based mostly on the Wondery podcast (separate from Netflix’s “Tiger King” docu-series) with Kate McKinnon set to star and government produce. UCP is also producing a collection adaptation of Wondery’s “Dr. Loss of life” for NBCUniversal’s Peacock, starring Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin.

Sargent believes the TV reveals will assist Wondery acquire extra publicity — and decide up new listeners for its authentic podcasts. About 41% of U.S. adults (116 million folks) are month-to-month podcast listeners, per Triton Digital/Edison Analysis’s newest analysis. Getting that above 50% shall be a tipping level, and Wondery needs to actively “create these on-ramps for subjects individuals are in.”

In the meantime, Wondery Plus — the corporate’s subscription service offering early entry to reveals and unique content material — is continuous below Amazon’s wing. Wondery Plus, obtainable through the devoted app that Wondery launched final summer time, prices $4.99 per 30 days or $34.99 for an annual subscription. “The way in which we’re pondering of it’s, the Amazon Music app is a implausible music expertise and beginning expertise for podcasts,” Sargent mentioned. “Wondery Plus, it’s not a podcatcher. It’s meant to super-serve our most passionate followers.”

Earlier than becoming a member of Wondery in 2018, Sargent was president of Uproxx Media (after the corporate acquired leisure web site HitFix, which she had co-founded). Prior to HitFix, she labored at firms together with Reed Enterprise Info, BV Capital/Bertelsmann Ventures, DoubleClick and JP Morgan.

Prior to its acquisition by Amazon, Wondery had raised about $15 million from traders together with Lerer Hippeau, Greycroft, BDMI, Advancit Capital, Water Tower Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures and Waverley Capital, the VC agency shaped by Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Luminari Capital’s Daniel Leff.