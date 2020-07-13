Wong Kar-wai Gives Backing to Hong Kong Film Industry Revival Plan – Variety

Famend filmmakers Wong Kar-wai, Peter Chan Ho-sun and Derek Yee are among the many prime administrators who’ve pledged to go on their abilities and expertise to the younger era. They’re a part of a $12.9 million (HK$100 million) government-funded initiative to increase Hong Kong’s movie business, following harm from the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing political turmoil.

Below the brand new Administrators’ Succession Scheme funded by the Hong Kong Film Growth Fund, every of the administrators, along with Gordan Chan and duo Mabel Cheung and Alex Regulation, will workforce up with one or two younger filmmakers to produce a movie that makes use of a $1.2 million (HK$9 million) authorities subsidy. Round 10 to 12 initiatives are anticipated to be realized this fashion.

This system is among the many 5 measures totalling $33.5 million (HK$260 million) rolled out on Monday. Commerce secretary, Edward Yau mentioned native movie manufacturing and funding have shrunk over the previous yr, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests that started final June.

Cinemas have been closed for six weeks from March to mid-Could, and the territory’s field workplace receipts plunged by greater than 70% within the first half of 2020. Coinciding with six months of political protests, field workplace additionally dropped 10% within the second half of 2019.

Greater than $1.05 million (HK$eight million) has been allotted to a scriptwriting incubation program that’s anticipated to generate 40 screenplays. The federal government will increase its financing for initiatives by means of the Film Manufacturing Financing Scheme, which is able to permit traders that co-finance the initiatives to recuperate their investments first. It’ll additionally launch its funding earlier, round a complete of $12.9 million ($100 million) for greater than 10 movie productions.

Funding shall be given to guilds to set up coaching applications for different business practitioners. And likewise to increase the manufacturing budgets of award-winning initiatives underneath the First Characteristic Film Initiative, now its sixth version.