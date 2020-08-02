Wong Kar-wai Sets ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ As His First TV Series

Iconic auteur director, Wong Kar-wai has lastly confirmed “Blossoms Shanghai” can be his first dive into dramatic TV collection manufacturing.

An adaptation of Jin Yucheng’s multi-award-winning Shanghai-set novel, “Blossoms,” the collection additionally marks a return for Wong to his birthplace. Though he’s related to the free-wheeling Hong Kong movie business, Wong was born in Shanghai and studied within the Chinese language industrial capital.

Wong is ready as collection producer and director of the pilot episode. Jet Tone (Xiangshan), a department of Wong’s Jet Tone Movies, will produce the collection, along with his associated firm Block 2 Distribution dealing with worldwide gross sales. Tencent Penguin Photos has acquired the rights for China, making it doubtless that the present can be launched via the Tencent Video streaming platform.

The variation is written by award-winning Shanghainese screenwriter, Qin Wen. Manufacturing, completely in Shanghai, will contain Wong partnering with Academy Award-winning cinematographer, Peter Pau (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Forbidden Kingdom”). The forged can be headed by main Chinese language star and Shanghai native, Hu Ge “The Wild Goose Lake,” “The Climbers”).

In a story of journey and reinvention, Hu portrays a younger opportunist with a troubled previous, as he ventures to the gilded metropolis of Shanghai. “Set towards the backdrop of large financial progress in 1990s Shanghai, the collection unveils the glamour that follows his dazzling wealth and his entanglement with 4 fabulous ladies that characterize the pursuits of his life: journey, honor, love and innocence,” stated Jet Tone.

“Jin Yucheng’s landmark novel ‘Blossoms’ has been the right backdrop to visualise and share my love for my start metropolis,” stated Wong in a ready assertion. “With the collection, I wish to invite the viewers to immerse within the intrigues of Shanghai and its inhabitants within the early 1990s, an thrilling time that paved the best way for the prosperity of contemporary Shanghai.”