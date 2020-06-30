General News

Wonho Announces Official Fandom Name

June 30, 2020
1 Min Read

Wonho has introduced the official title of his fandom!

On June 29, Wonho communicated with followers by a V Stay broadcast and shared the official fandom title with them. Later, it was formally introduced through Twitter that Wonho’s followers could be often called WENEE. The tweet reads, “Let’s stroll solely the paths of happiness collectively. WENEE, I really like you.”

Again in April, Wonho signed with Highline Leisure, a subsidiary of Starship Leisure, to launch his profession as a solo artist. He has additionally signed with the U.S. label Maverick Administration.

