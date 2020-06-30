Wonho Announces Official Fandom Name

Wonho has introduced the official title of his fandom!
On June 29, Wonho communicated with followers by a V Stay broadcast and shared the official fandom title with them. Later, it was formally introduced through Twitter that Wonho’s followers could be often called WENEE. The tweet reads, “Let’s stroll solely the paths of happiness collectively. WENEE, I really like you.”
Again in April, Wonho signed with Highline Leisure, a subsidiary of Starship Leisure, to launch his profession as a solo artist. He has additionally signed with the U.S. label Maverick Administration.
[WONHO]
원호의 팬덤명 이름은
위니(WENEE) 입니다‼️
앞으로 같이 행복길만 걸어요❤️
위니들 아이럽우유?#원호 #WONHO#위니 #WENEE#원호_위니 #원호_팬클럽명_위니#Highline #하이라인엔터테인먼트#V_LIVE pic.twitter.com/1a3qTpcsVV
— WONHO Official (@official__wonho) June 29, 2020
