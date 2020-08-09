General News

Wonho Drops First Teaser For His Upcoming Solo Debut

August 9, 2020
1 Min Read

Wonho is formally gearing up for his solo debut!

It was reported again in July that Wonho was making ready for his solo album, which his company Highline Leisure confirmed. On August 7, Wonho unveiled his official brand in preparation for his solo debut.

On August 9 at eight p.m. KST, Wonho’s official Twitter account shared the primary teaser for his debut. Wonho can be releasing a mini album titled “Half. 1 Love Synonym” on September 4, with the title monitor “Proper for Me.”

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment