Wonho Drops First Teaser For His Upcoming Solo Debut

Wonho is formally gearing up for his solo debut!

It was reported again in July that Wonho was making ready for his solo album, which his company Highline Leisure confirmed. On August 7, Wonho unveiled his official brand in preparation for his solo debut.

On August 9 at eight p.m. KST, Wonho’s official Twitter account shared the primary teaser for his debut. Wonho can be releasing a mini album titled “Half. 1 Love Synonym” on September 4, with the title monitor “Proper for Me.”