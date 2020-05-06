General News

Wonho Signs With U.S. Label Maverick Management

May 6, 2020
Wonho has signed with the U.S. label Maverick Management!

On Might 6, Maverick shared a tweet that welcomed Wonho to the Maverick household.

Maverick Management is a California-based firm that describes itself as a set of consultants in pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, and nation with the aim of increasing the function of dwell occasions and know-how in the way forward for music. The corporate’s roster of artists embody Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Aerosmith, and extra. MONSTA X additionally signed with this label for his or her U.S. promotions again in February 2019.

Final month, Wonho signed a contract with Highline Leisure, a subsidiary of Starship Leisure, and introduced that he could be persevering with his profession as a solo artist.

