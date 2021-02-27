Wonho Talks About Differences Between His First And Second Album, Goals For 2021, And More

Wonho just lately shared an interview about his newest comeback with his second solo mini album “Love Synonym #2: Proper for Us” and title observe “Lose.”

He mentioned, “That is the second album I’ve launched with the identify ‘Wonho’ on the road, so I wished to indicate that I’ve matured in comparison with earlier than. I attempted to indicate the assorted colours I may specific on the album and labored arduous to organize.”

About his title observe, he mentioned, “‘Lose’ means each ‘lose’ in ‘dropping one thing treasured’ and ‘dropping in a recreation.’ Since this album is linked to the primary album in a sequence, a very powerful half was that the feelings had been additionally an extension of what went earlier than.”

Wonho picked “Outro: And” as his favourite observe on the album and defined, “I feel that the outro comprises the entire story of the album. It’s a observe that reveals the linked movement of feelings.”

On his collaboration with American singer-songwriter Kiiara on “Ain’t About You,” he mentioned, “I used to be in search of a vocalist who match the track ‘Ain’t About You’ after I heard Kiiara’s recording. I instantly thought, ‘That is it!’ and we began engaged on it collectively. Nothing has been determined but, however I’m engaged on collaborating with many artists sooner or later.”

For his targets for 2021, he mentioned, “I’ve mentioned this time and again however I hope that COVID-19 will finish and I can meet with followers in individual. I wish to carry out and share tales with them in the identical place. I additionally plan to indicate extra numerous sides of myself on my YouTube channel.”

Take a look at Wonho’s music video for “Lose” right here!

