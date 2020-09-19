Wonho Talks About Promoting Solo, The Kind Of Person He Wants To Be, And More

Wonho took half in a brand new pictorial with 1st Look journal!

In his interview to go together with the shoot, Wonho stated, “I’m acting on stage alone with my solo album. I felt a large amount of stress because of the thought that I must take duty all alone for all the pieces from starting to finish, however I believe I used to be capable of put out a top quality album due to the good employees who’ve achieved a great job at making up for my shortcomings.”

Wonho’s solo debut album is titled “Love Synonym #1: Proper for Me,” and he talked in regards to the that means behind the identify. “The definition of ‘love’ is totally different for every individual,” he stated. “To me, speaking with my followers and other people on this planet might be referred to as ‘love.’ In case you take a look at the album, the duvet design has brackets on it. I hope that when you’re listening to my songs, you’ll put your love between the brackets.”

Wonho shared that he thought of himself whereas getting ready for his solo album and outlined himself as a “one that’s like water.”

“Relying on the setting it’s in, water will freeze, soften, movement, or take form,” he stated. “It additionally mixes nicely with something however oil. I’m a bit like that too, and I additionally wish to grow to be extra like that. The form of one that isn’t inflexible and might do my half at any time when wanted.”

Wonho’s full interview and pictorial might be discovered within the 204th challenge of 1st Look journal.

Take a look at Wonho’s solo debut MV for “Open Thoughts” right here!

