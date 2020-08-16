Wonho Tops iTunes K-Pop Charts Around The World With Long-Awaited Solo Release

Even earlier than his official solo debut, Wonho is taking the world by storm along with his pre-release observe “Dropping You“!

On August 14, Wonho dropped the brand new tune “Dropping You” as a lead-up to his highly-anticipated solo debut subsequent month. The emotional ballad, which was co-composed by Wonho and options English lyrics that relay a private message to his followers, quickly soared to the highest of iTunes charts in numerous international locations everywhere in the world.

As of seven:51 a.m. KST on August 16, “Dropping You” had hit No. 1 on iTunes High K-Pop Songs charts in not less than 16 totally different international locations throughout the globe, together with the US, the UK, Australia, France, Singapore, Malaysia, Peru, Chile, Poland, Romania, Switzerland, Spain, Norway, New Zealand, Mexico, and Austria.

The tune additionally made it into the highest 10 in 14 extra areas, together with Canada, Italy, Hong Kong, Turkey, Germany, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

Notably, “Dropping You” additionally hit No. 20 on iTunes’ general High Songs chart in the US.

Wonho will launch his first solo mini album “Half.1 Love Synonym,” that includes the title observe “Proper for Me,” on September 4.

Congratulations to Wonho on the success of his new tune!

