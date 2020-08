Wonho has unveiled his official solo artist emblem.

Beforehand, Wonho’s company Highline Leisure introduced that Wonho has begun preparations for his solo debut and that his album can be launched someday after late-August.

August 7, 4 photographs of the brand new emblem, which you’ll see beneath, had been posted to Wonho’s official Twitter account.

Keep tuned for extra on Wonho’s upcoming solo debut!