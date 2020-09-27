Wonho’s Agency Confirms His Comeback Plans

Wonho is returning quickly!

On September 27 at midday KST, Wonho held his on-line solo live performance “#IWONHOYOU,” the place he revealed, “Preparations for my subsequent album are virtually over. I believe I’ll be capable to return to WENEE (Wonho’s fan membership) once more quickly.”

A supply from his company Highline Leisure confirmed, “Wonho is getting ready to make a comeback inside the 12 months. The precise timing of the comeback is undecided.”

Wonho’s subsequent album will reportedly embody the fan tune “FLASH,” which he carried out on the live performance previous to its official launch.

Wonho made his solo debut on September 4 with “Love Synonym #1 : Proper for Me” and the title observe “Open Thoughts.”

Supply (1)