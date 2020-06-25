Woo Do Hwan Announces Military Enlistment With Handwritten Letter

Woo Do Hwan might be enlisting within the navy.

On June 24, the actor posted a handwritten letter on his Instagram account to announce his enlistment.

Learn the complete letter right here:

Howdy. That is Woo Do Hwan. It’s possible you’ll be shocked by the sudden information, however I’m penning this letter as a result of I needed to personally announce this to my followers first. I’m enlisting as an energetic obligation soldier on July 6. I really feel apologetic for not having the ability to instantly meet you and say goodbye. I used to be completely happy whereas doing each undertaking I used to be in due to the overflowing love everybody gave me. Thanks for watching over my 20s and loving me. Because of that, I used to be capable of spend my 20s very fortunately. I hope that you can be wholesome and completely happy throughout these troublesome occasions. I’ll return in good well being and work to impress as soon as once more. I really like you a lot and really feel so grateful that I can’t categorical it totally in phrases. June 24, 2020. From, Woo Do Hwan.

Jung Il Woo commented, “Return safely!” and Kim Go Eun left a crying emoji on the put up.

His company Keyeast has additionally launched a press release relating to the actor’s enlistment. See the interpretation beneath:

Howdy. That is Keyeast. Keyeast’s actor Woo Do Hwan is enlisting on July 6, 2020. As a consequence of security and well being causes, the placement and time of his enlistment won’t be revealed. He’ll enlist privately with none official occasion involving followers nor a press convention. We ask you to assist him in order that he can safely fulfill his navy obligation. Thanks.

Woo Do Hwan debuted in 2011 and steadily rose to stardom by means of dramas together with “Mad Canine” and “Tempted” in addition to a number of movies. He not too long ago starred in “The King: Everlasting Monarch” and had been in talks to play the primary function in an upcoming drama till the date of his enlistment was determined.

We want him a secure service!

