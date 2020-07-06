Woo Do Hwan Enlists In The Military

On July 6, Woo Do Hwan joined the 15th Infantry Division on the new recruit coaching heart in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province.

In the automotive on his method to the coaching heart, Woo Do Hwan waved goodbye to the followers and press exterior.

Watch Woo Do Hwan heading to the military coaching heart:

On the identical day, Woo Do Hwan’s company Keyeast revealed a pre-recorded video message from the actor on their YouTube channel. He shared the next message:

Hey, that is Woo Do Hwan. I’ve mentioned “Hey, that is Woo Do Hwan” so many occasions, however I gained’t be capable to say it for some time, so I’ll say it once more. Hey, that is Woo Do Hwan. I’m saying goodbye to you as I perform my ultimate exercise earlier than my enlistment. I’m very grateful for all the letters and items from all of you. I’m studying, sporting, and displaying every one, and it made me notice as soon as extra that I’m receiving a lot love. Due to that, it feels extra actual to me now. Because of your assist and love for me and since you have been there for me and watching over me each time I used to be having a tough time, I used to be in a position to spend my twenties very fortunately. I want to thanks as soon as once more, and I’ll return healthily, so I hope all of additionally, you will at all times be wholesome and comfortable.

Watch his video message right here:

Woo Do Hwan introduced his enlistment with a handwritten letter on June 24. Actors Jang Ki Yong and Kim Kyung Nam shared their assist for him just a few days later, and Lee Min Ho additionally revealed an affectionate picture of the 2 of them.

Wishing Woo Do Hwan a protected service!

Watch Woo Do Hwan in his movie “The Divine Fury” with Park Website positioning Joon and Ahn Sung Ki:

Watch Now