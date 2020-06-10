Woo Do Hwan Offered Lead Role For His Next Drama After “The King: Eternal Monarch”

Woo Do Hwan is in talks to star in a brand new drama!

On June 10, a supply from the drama trade acknowledged to Ilgan Sports activities, “Woo Do Hwan will remodel into Oh Gyu Tae, the principle character of the drama ‘Hero’ slated to air on OCN.”

A supply from KeyEast Leisure clarified to Newsen, “The brand new drama ‘Hero’ is likely one of the initiatives he was provided.”

The concept behind “Hero” originates from the thought that a large, invisible drive is at work behind the unjust methods of the trendy world the place those that carry out good deeds are handled like criminals. The drama tells the story of peculiar individuals who go towards the big evil energy that’s throwing society into dysfunction of their try to succeed in their goals.

Woo Do Hwan was provided the position of Oh Gyu Tae, a former prosecutor who’s presently jobless. He was an newbie boxing athlete till highschool, however after his older brother’s mysterious suicide, he gave up on pursuing a profession in sports activities. He studied ardently and graduated on the high of the Judicial Analysis and Coaching Institute, changing into a promising prosecutor of the investigation division. Nonetheless, throughout a trial for a troublemaking chaebol‘s assault case, he was unable to maintain in his anger and ended up bringing down a legislation e book on the chaebol‘s head. He was compelled to retire from his place and had his license as a lawyer suspended for 10 years, ending his profession in any authorized occupation. Within the current, he makes near zero revenue working part-time at a pal’s tuning store and is virtually jobless.

“Hero” might be produced by Daydream Leisure, and screenwriter Park Hee Kang will work on the script.

Woo Do Hwan just lately wrapped up filming for the continued drama “The King: Eternal Monarch.”

Watch Woo Do Hwan within the movie “The Divine Fury” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)