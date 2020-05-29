SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” has previewed a dramatic confrontation of their upcoming episode!

Spoilers

In Episode 12, Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) couldn’t cover his shock when he seen the lightning scars on Prime Minister Goo Web optimization Ryung (Jung Eun Chae), which recommended that she had been transferring between the 2 parallel universes. In the meantime, Jo Younger (Woo Do Hwan) noticed Myung Na Ri (Kim Yong Ji) within the café with a girl who seemed like Goo Web optimization Ryung, however acquired shot when he tried to comply with her.

In the brand new stills, Jo Younger discovers Lee Gon, who has been violently attacked by an unknown assailant. Though he instantly takes Lee Gon to the hospital, Lee Gon is placed on respiration assist and stays unconscious.

Manufacturing firm Hwa&Dam Footage said, “Lee Min Ho and Woo Do Hwan, of their roles because the emperor and the chief royal bodyguard, are like soulmates. This will likely be a key scene in how Lee Gon overcomes the troubles that he’s concerned in. Please sit up for Episode 13.”

“The King: Eternal Monarch” won’t be airing on Friday, Might 27. Episode 13 will air on Saturday, Might 28.

Supply (1)