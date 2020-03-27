Woo-hoo! The Simpsons and Family Guy are still in production amid coronavirus shutdown

Animators throughout Hollywood have informed the coronavirus to eat their collective shorts by persevering with production on reveals reminiscent of The Simpsons and Family Guy.

Though many live-action sequence reminiscent of Stranger Issues and The Strolling Lifeless have floor to a halt because of the pandemic, all the animated reveals produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV are efficiently working remotely.

Utilizing digital desk reads and new storyboard-sharing software program, episodes are still being pumped out at their regular fee.

“Production hasn’t skipped a day or misplaced a beat,” The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean informed THR. “We intend to do the 22 reveals we had been contracted to do… There’s been no change in how we do issues.”

And never solely is Family Guy additionally efficiently persevering with out-of-office, however followers can take pleasure in an additional coronavirus-centred podcast from present creator Seth Macfarlane.

Stewie and Brian (each voiced by Macfarlane) have made their first foray into the format via an audio present posted to Instagram, in which they talk about points regarding the coronavirus disaster – with Brian even trying to recreate Gal Gadot’s latest celeb-crammed Think about cowl at one level.

The present is on the market on Seth Macfarlane’s Instagram profile through IGTV – you’ll be able to hearken to it beneath.

Different animated sequence still in production embrace Netflix’s Massive Mouth, which has equally continued utilizing Skype and Zoom, with composers and voice artists sending in work remotely.