Woo Ji Yoon To Release 1st New Music Since Leaving BOL4

Woo Ji Yoon shall be returning with new music!

On June 15, the previous BOL4 member took to her Instagram to preview the upcoming launch of “O:circle” with the next caption: “At present on my means to the summer season that I like.”

Woo Ji Yoon’s new monitor shall be her first step again into the music trade after it was introduced in April that she had left the duo, whereas Ahn Ji Younger will proceed selling below the identify BOL4. Woo Ji Yoon had beforehand expressed her need to tackle new challenges in a handwritten letter upon her departure from BOL4.

Woo Ji Yoon’s new music shall be launched on June 18 at 6 p.m. KST.

