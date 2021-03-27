Woody Allen Interview From CBS ‘Sunday Morning’ Set for Paramount Plus

Filmmaker Woody Allen, whose profession has been marred by sexual abuse allegations made in 1992 by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, has granted a uncommon interview that will probably be streamed on Paramount Plus as a part of a broader “CBS Sunday Morning” bundle.

CBS Information says the interview, recorded in July of final 12 months, represents Allen’s first in-depth tv interview in practically three a long time. Lee Cowan, a nationwide correspondent and substitute anchor for “Sunday Morning,” who performed the interview, will anchor the particular, titled “The Woody Allen Interview,” which will probably be accessible on Paramount Plus beginning March 28. This system may even embrace an interview with Dylan Farrow performed by Gayle King in 2018 and a brand new section from Erin Moriarty that examines what occurs when artists are accused of morally questionable acts.

“Lee Cowan sat down with Woody Allen in July 2020 following the discharge of his memoir for what could be Allen’s first vital tv interview in practically three a long time. The interview, which occurred final summer season throughout an lively information cycle, is being offered now given the renewed curiosity within the controversy surrounding the filmmaker,:” CBS Information mentioned in a press release. “The unique for Paramount Plus gives the power to discover Allen, his profession, and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story calls for.”

CBS Information didn’t supply particulars on the themes Allen addressed within the interview, or present info on any of his responses. Allen, 85, has lengthy denied his daughter’s claims. He has by no means been charged with a criminal offense by a court docket.

However the allegations in opposition to him have adopted him for years. They’ve risen anew with the debut of a four-part documentary collection, “Allen v. Farrow,” that launched earlier this 12 months on WarnerMedia’s HBO. In that collection, Dylan Farrow speaks on digital camera for the primary time about her experiences. The collection consists of dwelling motion pictures from Allen’s former associate, Mia Farrow, that embrace Dylan at age 7 describing what Allen allegedly did to her. Audio recordings Mia Farrow product of telephone conversations with Allen are additionally offered. Allen is married to Quickly-Yi Previn, an older daughter of his former associate.

Allen didn’t participate in that venture, and he’s not prone to deal with it within the interview, which occurred greater than half a 12 months in the past. The interview with Allen was performed a number of months after Hachette E book Group mentioned it might not publish an Allen autobiography, “Apropos of Nothing,” during which he denies Dylan Farrow’s allegations and discusses the unhappiness he feels over his estrangement from his daughter. The guide was dropped at market by Arcade Publishing. The interview was additionally recorded because the nation grappled with the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide protest over the demise of George Floyd whereas within the custody of Minneapolis police, two occasions that possible occupied CBS Information executives and information manufacturing sources on the time.

The choice to current this system through the just lately launched streaming service might increase eyebrows. The particular at current appears unlikely to be broadcast on the normal CBS community, on account of its size, material and the will to point out the interview with the accompanying segments.

ViacomCBS has made information a core providing of Paramount Plus, utilizing the phrase “Breaking Information” within the new service’s advertising slogan. The live-streaming information service CBSN, which gives a reside feed in addition to feeds from CBS owned stations, is a part of Paramount Plus. So too is “60 Minutes Plus,” an offshoot of the venerable CBS Information Sunday journal present that includes a new set of correspondents who can current segments that go so long as 20 to half-hour.

“Sunday Morning” has been on the air since 1979. Initially conceived because the TV equal of a Sunday-morning newspaper, this system has turn out to be a part of a weekend ritual for lots of its viewers. Other than the occasional particular or anniversary program, nevertheless, “Sunday Morning” has not repeatedly prolonged itself to different properties (it was in 2018 on the middle of a ticketed theater occasion that put anchor Jane Pauley in entrance of a reside viewers). The Paramount Plus debut hints at different codecs that could be into consideration at ViacomCBS for a few of its best-known information properties.