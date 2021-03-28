Woody Allen Says He’s ‘Completely Harmless’ in CBS News Interview

In Woody Allen’s first interview on American tv in practically 30 years, performed in July and launched Sunday on streamer Paramount Plus, the filmmaker once more denies that he ever sexually abused his daughter, Dylan Farrow.

The interview, performed by CBS News correspondent Lee Cowan for “CBS Sunday Morning,” skims the floor of the decades-old allegations towards Allen. The session was performed final summer time however was held and launched on the heels of final week’s conclusion of the four-part HBO docuseries “Allen v. Farrow,” which as soon as once more put Farrow’s accusations into the highlight. Allen didn’t participate in that sequence.

Allen, as ever, denies the precise allegations made by Dylan Farrow, insisting that they had been inspired her mom Mia Farrow, who was indignant on the breakup of her 12-year relationship with Allen. Allen and Mia Farrow had a bitter public cut up in 1992 after Mia found that Allen was having an affair along with her adopted daughter, Quickly-Yi Previn, who has been married to Allen since 1997.

“It’s so preposterous, and but the smear has remained and so they nonetheless desire to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, then the likelihood that I molested her,” Allen informed Cowan. “Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could possibly be misconstrued as that.”

The 35-minute program, packaged with Gayle King’s 2018 interview with Dylan Farrow, together with a brand new phase by Erin Moriarty about how artwork ought to be evaluated when artists have been accused of reprehensible conduct, was principally a rehash of the arguments that Allen has made in his protection for the reason that allegation went public when Dylan was 7.

Allen’s defensiveness in the face of the magnitude of Dylan Farrow’s allegations and the origins of his relationship with Quickly-Yi comes off as callous in the acute.

“There was no logic to it on the face of it,” Allen mentioned of Dylan Farrow’s accusations. He additionally pointed to the truth that he and Quickly-Yi had been allowed to undertake two women who at the moment are adults. “They don’t give two child women to somebody they assume is a pedophile,” Allen mentioned.

Allen calls Dylan Farrow “a very good child” and insists she’s been coaxed into imagining the abuse. In “Allen v. Farrow,” quite a few Farrow members of the family and mates attest to witnessing disturbing encounters between Allen and Dylan.

“She was a very good child,” Allen tells Cowan. “I consider she thinks it. I don’t consider she’s making it up. She’s not mendacity. I believes she believes that.”

On the high of this system, Cowan launched it by saying that Allen had as soon as been revered, however that “at present, Woody Allen is reviled by many.” After saying how uncommon interviews with Allen are, Cowan mentioned: “Some months in the past, Woody Allen launched a e-book, and we had been supplied a possibility to speak with him on the patio of his Manhattan townhouse. To be sincere, the swirling controversy, the storm of opinion, each professional and con, we gave cautious consideration whether or not to do that interview in any respect. However you’re about to see it. Whether or not or not you consider Woody Allen, whether or not or not you even like him, we hope you’ll not less than wish to hear what he has to say.”

