Woody Allen, Soon-Yi Previn Call HBO’s ‘Allen v. Farrow’ a ‘Hatchet Job’

Woody Allen and his spouse Soon-Yi Previn have issued a assertion to the press by way of a spokesperson — Allen’s sister, producer Letty Aronson — in response to the HBO docuseries “Allen v. Farrow” that premiered Sunday. This system particulars his daughter Dylan Farrow’s allegations of abuse towards the director, and consists of in-depth interviews together with her, Allen’s former accomplice Mia Farrow, and those that say they witnessed his habits.

Allen and Previn declare the filmmakers — Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering — had “little interest in the reality” and had been “surreptitiously collaborating” with the Farrows to do a “hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”

Within the four-part docuseries, which comprises interviews with the Farrows in addition to shut household pals and consultants, Dylan Farrow says that “for the longest time I’ve been making an attempt to set the document straight… It doesn’t matter what you suppose you recognize, it’s simply the tip of the iceberg.”

Whereas Allen and Previn’s spokesperson say the couple was given “days to reply,” “Allen v. Farrow” producer Amy Herdy instructed Selection that she began making an attempt to make contact with Allen a number of years in the past.

Herdy mentioned she started reaching out to Allen’s then-publicist, Leslee Dart, in June 2018 to attempt to interview him for the collection. “I reached out to his rep a few occasions to try to interview him then — and obtained crickets again,” she mentioned. “I do know they obtained my request, as a result of I used to be capable of get an assistant on the cellphone saying, ‘You’re getting my emails, proper?’ And she or he mentioned sure. However they by no means responded.”

Allen and Previn’s full assertion may be learn under:

“These documentarians had little interest in the reality. As a substitute, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to place collectively a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi had been approached lower than two months in the past and given solely a matter of days ‘to reply.’ In fact, they declined to take action.

“As has been recognized for many years, these allegations are categorically false. A number of companies investigated them on the time and located that, no matter Dylan Farrow might have been led to imagine, completely no abuse had ever taken place. It’s sadly unsurprising that the community to air that is HBO – which has a standing manufacturing deal and enterprise relationship with Ronan Farrow. Whereas this shoddy hit piece might acquire consideration, it doesn’t change the info.”

Kate Aurthur contributed to this report.