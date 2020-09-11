Woody Allen’s ‘Rifkin’s Competition’ Gets First Trailer

Woody Allen’s newest movie, “Rifkin’s Competition,” has a primary trailer, which Selection can share completely.

Produced by Spain’s The Mediapro Studio, Allen’s personal Gravier Productions and Italy’s Wildside, the comedy will world premiere at Spain’s 68th San Sebastian Movie Competition, opening the occasion on Sept. 18.

The setting of the world premiere appears extremely acceptable for a movie that takes place on the San Sebastian Movie Competition and turns insistently, if the trailer is something to go by, on the confusion of actuality and fantasy.

Narrated by the husband of a married American couple, performed by Wallace Shawn, who flies to the San Sebastian Movie Competition, the place he handles press, the trailer to “Rifkin’s Competition” reveals the couple succumbing to the sweetness and attraction of Spain and the fantasy of the flicks.

The spouse, performed by Gina Gershon, additionally succumbs to the charms of a debonair French film director (French director-actor Louis Garrel) which sends Shawn’s character into an preliminary tailspin. He, nonetheless, in flip takes a shine to a stupendous and sympathetic Spanish girl (Elena Anaya) who lives in San Sebastian.

Lushly shot, “Rifkin’s Competition” marks Allen’s fourth collaboration with Mediapro, and reveals the identical image postcard visuals of San Sebastian — its Concha Bay and verdant parks, for instance — which had been seen in Allen’s portrait of Catalonia in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” Each appear an homage to Spain, a rustic Allen says he loves. In addition they, nonetheless, seem to lend one other be aware of fantasy to an already fairytale tribute to cinema and fantasy at massive.

“Rifkin’s Competition” additionally stars Sergi López (“A Good Day,” “Pan’s Labyrinth”) and Christoph Waltz (“Spectre,” “Django Unchained” “Inglourious Basterds”).

Whereas Spanish and European help for the filmmaker stays robust, other than a small name for boycott by leftist Basque occasion EH Bildu when the movie was introduced in July 2019, the choice to incorporate and open the pageant with a Woody Allen movie has proved controversial, particularly on social media.

Earlier this yr, the filmmaker’s memoir “Apropos of Nothing,” was dropped by its unique writer after widespread criticism of Allen resurfaced, most notably from his son Ronan Farrow who has remained outspoken about alleged abuse his father imparted on sister Dylan. Allen himself has been steadfast in his denial of the accusations, and addresses them within the e-book, finally revealed in March by Arcade Publishing.