Woody Allen’s ‘Rifkin’s Pageant’ to Open San Sebastian – Variety

Woody Allen’s “Rifkin’s Pageant” will world premiere this September because it opens the 68th version of the San Sebastian Worldwide Movie Pageant, the place it’ll play out of competitors.

San Sebastian’s Kursaal constructing hosted the movie’s preliminary announcement 11 months in the past the place, aside from a boycott by leftist Basque occasion EH Bildu of a celebration thrown for Allen by the San Sebastian mayor, Spain’s reception of Allen has largely been heat.

This would be the second time that Allen can have opened the pageant. He first curtain raiser got here in 2004, when he acquired the Donostia Award for profession achievement, with “Melinda and Melinda.” Allen’s movies “Manhattan,” “Zelig,” “Manhattan Homicide Thriller,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” “Match Level,” “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” “No matter Works” and “Irrational Man” have all participated in some capability at San Sebastian over the previous 4 many years.

“Rifkin’s Pageant” was shot final summer season in San Sebastian and the encompassing space. Within the movie, a married American couple attends the San Sebastian Pageant the place they’re caught up within the glitz and glamor of the occasion and the Basque attraction of the Cantabria coast. There, the spouse has an affair with a superb French director whereas her husband falls in love with a good looking Spanish native.

Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi López, Wallace Shawn and Christoph Waltz lead the worldwide forged.

Letty Aronson’s Gravier Productions and Wildside produce with Spain’s The Mediapro Studio, whose dad or mum firm Mediapro co-produced earlier Allen movies “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and “Midnight in Paris,” each of which gained Academy Awards: a greatest supporting actress Oscar for Penelope Cruz in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” the primary Oscar ever gained by a Spanish actress; and an unique screenplay award for Allen on “Midnight in Paris.”

Mediapro Studio Distribution will deal with worldwide gross sales. Glen Basner’s FilmNation was initially on board to deal with world gross sales alongside Mediapro however it seems the agency has dropped out of the deal.