Woody Harrelson to Star in ‘The Man with the Miraculous Fingers’

Three time Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson is ready to star in the characteristic movie adaptation of Joseph Kessel’s novel “The Man With the Miraculous Fingers: The Improbable Story of Felix Kersten, Himmler’s Non-public Physician.”

Oren Moverman, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “The Messenger,” is ready to write and direct the movie which is being produced by Jerico Movies, a division of Vendome Group, the banner behind the Sundance prize-winning film “Coda.”

The World Struggle II psychological thriller will star Harrelson (“Three Billboards Exterior Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Folks vs. Larry Flynt”) in the lead position as Felix Kersten, a Finnish-born medical skilled who was reluctantly pulled into the Third Reich’s corridors of energy as Heinrich Himmler’s private doctor and prisoner. Oren Moverman has signed on to write and direct.

The challenge marks the newest collaboration between Moverman and Harrelson, who beforehand teamed on “Rampart” and “The Messenger.” “The Man with the Miraculous Fingers,” a Jerico Movies manufacturing, will probably be produced by Eric Jehelmann and Philippe Rousselet with Fabrice Gianfermi and Jeremy Plager serving as govt producers.

“The Man with the Miraculous Fingers” depicts Kersten’s outstanding true story as the doctor whose therapies helped to relieve Himmler’s debilitating belly ache, thereby giving him extraordinary affect over one among the foremost architects of the Holocaust. With intelligent manipulations, and a aptitude for harmful negotiation with his monstrous affected person, Kersten was ready to finally save hundreds of lives from the focus camps and outlive his captor.

“Even 70 years on after the finish of the battle, the Second World Struggle nonetheless manages to reveal a few of the most deeply transferring untold tales of those that managed to triumph towards adversity,” mentioned Jehelmann, who added that Kessel’s novel “sheds new mild on the finish of the warfare.”

The producer mentioned Felix Kersten “actually is the true definition of a modern-day hero, who manages to restore our hope in mankind whereas reviving in our minds the twentieth century’s worst nightmare.”

Jehelmann described Harrelson and Moverman as “two jewels of American cinema” and mentioned the pair will “assist (them) create a transferring, politically correct and genuine movie.”

Vendome Group is rolling off of Sian Heder’s “Coda,” a transferring coming-of-age drama starring Emilia Jones which swept three awards at Sundance after being purchased by Apple Studios in a $25 million deal. “Coda” is a remake of “La Famille Belier,” a French film produced by Jerico Movies. The corporate lately introduced “Code Identify Hélène,” a TV sequence primarily based on New York Occasions’ bestselling writer Ariel Lawhon’s World Struggle II spy thriller by the identical identify.

Moverman most lately served as producer on HBO’s “Unhealthy Schooling,” profitable an Emmy for Excellent Tv Film in 2020.