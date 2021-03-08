Woollim Entertainment Announces INFINITE’s Sunggyu’s Departure From Agency

INFINITE’s Sunggyu has left Woollim Entertainment following the expiration of his contract with the company.

On March 7, Woollim Entertainment launched the next assertion:

Whats up. That is Woollim Entertainment. First, we wish to sincerely thank the followers who love and look after the group INFINITE. We inform you that our unique contract with INFINITE member Sunggyu, who has been with us for the previous 11 years, has expired as of March 6, 2021. Forward of the expiration of the unique contract, we’ve had prolonged discussions with artist Sunggyu and have mutually come to the choice to not renew the contract. Sunggyu has labored tougher than anybody else in numerous areas because the chief of INFINITE since 2010. We relay our real gratitude to Sunggyu, who has stayed with the corporate for a very long time. We additionally thank the followers who despatched unsparing assist for Sunggyu’s music and actions, and we’ll sincerely assist the way forward for Sunggyu, who has a brand new begin forward of him. Thanks.

Beforehand on February 28, Sunggyu shared the information that he wouldn’t be renewing with Woollim Entertainment via a V LIVE broadcast. He additionally revealed that he can be releasing a brand new album with the company for the final time. He talked about that the opposite INFINITE members’ contracts can even expire quickly and reassured followers that INFINITE will proceed on as a gaggle.

Final December, Sunggyu launched his third solo mini album “INSIDE ME.”

We want Sunggyu all the very best on his new begin!

Supply (1) (2)