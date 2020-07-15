Woollim Entertainment CEO Apologizes For Conduct Towards INFINITE’s Nam Woohyun And Sunggyu

Woollim Entertainment CEO Lee Jung Yeop has issued an official apology for what came about over Instagram Dwell.

INFINITE’s Nam Woohyun just lately turned on Instagram Dwell whereas having drinks with fellow member Sunggyu and CEO Lee Jung Yeop. A few of the actions and feedback by the CEO throughout the stay broadcast have since come below public scrutiny.

When Nam Woohyun mentioned, “You’ll be able to see my face [in the broadcast] too,” Lee Jung Yeop replied, “You’re at 80 kilograms, so cease.” The CEO additionally swore throughout the broadcast and when Nam Woohyun advised him to cease, he stored going and Sunggyu remarked, “I believe you’re going to remorse this tomorrow. Watch out.” Close to the top of the Instagram Dwell, Lee Jung Yeop struck down on Nam Woohyun’s hat, who mentioned, “Did you see that? He hits me like this. He hits me an excessive amount of.” When he turned the digicam, the CEO could possibly be heard saying, “So I hit you. What’s the issue?”

On July 14, Woollim Entertainment posted the CEO’s apology, which reads as follows:

Hiya. That is Woollim Entertainment CEO Lee Jung Yeop. First, I want to bow my head and apologize for the inconsiderate and inappropriate phrases and actions that I confirmed within the Instagram Dwell. They had been phrases and actions I shouldn’t have shared on a stay broadcast, irrespective of how shut we’re, and after checking the content material of the video, I expressed my apologies to the 2 artists who had been there. I want to as soon as once more apologize to the individuals who felt uncomfortable watching the stay broadcast, to the followers who’ve supported Woollim artists for a very long time, and to the 2 artists. I will probably be extra conscious of my phrases and actions in order that such a factor by no means occurs once more sooner or later. I’m sorry.

