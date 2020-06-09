Woollim Entertainment Denies Rumors About Cha Jun Ho + Announces Legal Action

Woollim Entertainment has launched an official assertion on the rumors about former X1 member Cha Jun Ho.

On June 9, a web-based discussion board put up alleging that Cha Jun Ho had been a perpetrator of faculty violence started to garner consideration. The discussion board put up was within the type of screenshots of social media posts from somebody who alleged that Cha Jun Ho had bullied them in elementary college. The poster claimed that Cha Jun Ho had made their college life troublesome by swearing at and making private insults towards different college students, together with themselves. As proof, the poster shared a photograph of their commencement album and texts that that they had exchanged with the individuals round them.

In response, Cha Jun Ho’s company issued the next assertion:

Hi there, that is Woollim Entertainment. First, we wish to thank the followers who’ve beloved and supported our trainee, Cha Jun Ho. We have found that there’s a case of false info spreading about our trainee on-line. The company has confirmed that there are posts with malicious and unconfirmed content material spreading on numerous social media platforms and on-line communities. We instantly checked the reality of those stories, and confirmed that the content material is completely false. Following this, the company might be taking sturdy authorized motion about this case with the intention to defend our artist, whose picture is being tarnished by the rumors at present spreading on social media, on-line boards, and on-line media retailers. Sooner or later, we are going to do our greatest as an company to guard our artists and trainees by taking sturdy authorized motion with out leniency towards false rumors and malicious slander. We wish to specific gratitude to the followers who’ve beloved and supported our Woollim trainees. Thanks.

Supply (1) (2)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews