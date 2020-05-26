Woollim Entertainment Requests Police Investigation After Signed Album Gifted To Lovelyz Is Posted For Sale Online

Woollim Entertainment launched a press release responding to experiences that one in all Oh My Lady’s albums that was gifted to Lovelyz was being bought on-line.

On Could 25, the album in query was put up on the market on an internet resale website with the title, “Promoting ‘Nearer’ signed album. ‘Nearer’ by Oh My Lady.”

The proprietor of the gross sales publish additionally wrote, “It additionally has JinE’s autograph. The message is written in Jiho’s handwriting, so it has worth. The photocard is Binnie. Quote your value. Since ‘Nearer’ isn’t in print anymore, the going value is 70,000 gained (roughly $56) for opened albums and 130,000 gained (roughly $105) for sealed albums, so take that into consideration when putting your bid.”

The publish included an image of the album. The message on the album reads, “To Lovelyz. Hi there! That is Oh My Lady. ‘Ah-Choo’ is so contemporary and bubbly! We hope you’ll present lots of help for our new track ‘Nearer’ as nicely! We’ll develop into a gaggle that at all times works onerous.”

Woollim Entertainment responded to the information with an official assertion, which reads as follows:

Hi there, that is Woollim Entertainment. We’re writing to tell everybody concerning the unlawful sale of our artist’s private property. Just lately, we grew to become conscious {that a} CD that Lovelyz had acquired as a present up to now was being bought on a cell software, and we’ve checked with each workers and subcontractors to affirm how the merchandise was leaked. We’re at present taking care to retailer all objects, together with CDs which are gifted to our artists, and we want to inform you that we’ve by no means handed off any objects to others. The merchandise in query has been decided to be a case of theft. We now have requested a police investigation and can do our greatest to verify the precise particulars of the leak and retrieve the merchandise. We prolong our sincerest apologies to these affected by this sudden scenario. We promise to take further precautions to verify such an incident by no means occurs once more. Thanks.”

[?] 아티스트 소유 물품 불법 거래 관련 pic.twitter.com/BOR4GN1tz4 — Lovelyz_Official (@Official_LVLZ) Could 25, 2020

