Woollim Issues Stern Warning To Fans After Golden Child’s TAG Injures His Ankle

Woollim Leisure has launched an official assertion concerning Golden Child’s TAG and his ankle damage.

On October 20, Woollim Leisure revealed that TAG had injured his ankle a few days prior on his option to an occasion.

Along with asserting that TAG can be remaining seated for Golden Child’s future performances on music exhibits, the company issued a stern warning about followers’ disorderly habits. Woollim Leisure talked about that followers had not been “remaining orderly” at most of the group’s current occasions, even going as far as to curse on the employees, and warned that anybody who engaged in disorderly conduct can be barred from future Golden Youngster occasions.