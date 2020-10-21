Woollim Issues Stern Warning To Fans After Golden Child’s TAG Injures His Ankle

Woollim Leisure has launched an official assertion concerning Golden Child’s TAG and his ankle damage.
On October 20, Woollim Leisure revealed that TAG had injured his ankle a few days prior on his option to an occasion.
Along with asserting that TAG can be remaining seated for Golden Child’s future performances on music exhibits, the company issued a stern warning about followers’ disorderly habits. Woollim Leisure talked about that followers had not been “remaining orderly” at most of the group’s current occasions, even going as far as to curse on the employees, and warned that anybody who engaged in disorderly conduct can be barred from future Golden Youngster occasions.
We’re making an announcement concerning TAG’s damage.
On his option to the video-call fan signing occasion that passed off on October 18, attributable to sure people blocking his path with strategies together with the direct use of a strobe (flashing) mild, a scenario occurred by which Golden Youngster member TAG injured his ankle.
Instantly after the incident, TAG acquired emergency first support therapy, and following the conclusion of the scheduled occasion, he went to the hospital for examination and therapy, the place he acquired a analysis of ligament injury.
Because the well being of our artists is our prime precedence, we’ll make efforts to make sure TAG’s speedy restoration.
TAG’s present situation requires that he decrease using his ankle, and he wants loads of relaxation.
Nevertheless, out of respect for TAG’s needs and dedication to carry out on stage, now we have determined that beginning with SBS MTV’s “The Present” on October 20, TAG will stay seated throughout Golden Child’s music present performances. We apologize to [Golden Child’s] many followers for providing you with trigger for concern by this sudden information of his damage.
We sincerely thank all the many followers who love Golden Youngster, and we might additionally wish to make the next entreaty.
At current, followers haven’t been remaining orderly at lots of Golden Child’s occasions. With a purpose to forestall accidents from occurring in these sorts of conditions, our employees has repeatedly made requests and tried to restrain [disorderly fans], however their makes an attempt had been ignored, and our employees was even cursed at. Ultimately, now we have even gotten to a scenario by which a Golden Youngster member has been injured.
With a purpose to shield the well being and security of the Golden Youngster members, we might be strengthening our guidelines on fan membership etiquette and notifying you of the brand new pointers. Moreover, if anybody engages in disorderly conduct throughout the fan membership sooner or later, we might be eradicating them from all Golden Youngster-related fan membership actions with out warning.
We ask that all the followers present us their respectful, thoughtful, and orderly sides sooner or later.
Thanks.
