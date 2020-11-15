General News

Woollim’s New Boy Group DRIPPIN Gets Ready For An Adventure In MV Teaser For “Shine”

November 15, 2020
Woollim Leisure’s rookie boy group DRIPPIN is gearing as much as launch a brand-new music video!

After making their debut final month with their first mini album “Boyager” and its title observe “Nostalgia,” DRIPPIN is now getting ready to launch a brand new music video for “Shine,” one other music from the album.

The group has shared a enjoyable poster for the music video that options all seven members dressed up as boy scouts and able to embark on an journey—with a feline buddy (and possibly extra!) in tow.

The music video for “Shine” will likely be launched on November 16 at midnight KST.

In the meantime, you possibly can try DRIPPIN’s music video for his or her debut observe “Nostalgia” right here!

