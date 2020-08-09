Woori Actors Reassures Fans About Mina’s Condition After Concerning Social Media Post

Woori Actors has issued a response to Mina’s regarding put up on Instagram.

Shortly after the put up, a supply from the company said, “After we noticed Kwon Mina’s social media put up, we first contacted the police and emergency providers. The ambulance is at her home proper now and they’re opening the door as we communicate. The company employees are additionally on the way in which to her home. We don’t know something about her precise situation proper now.”

In the newest replace, the company said to TV Each day, “Kwon Mina is at the moment receiving remedy on the hospital. Her life just isn’t in peril in the meanwhile. There isn’t any want to fret.”

Warning: dialogue of suicide and self-harm.

Round 10 p.m. KST on August 8, Mina shared a photograph of her lower wrist and shared the next put up.

I don’t need to go together with a way of injustice. Shin Jimin, Han Sung Ho [founder of FNC Entertainment], Kim Seolhyun, stay effectively. My mother, sister, and household gained’t be capable to say something and can cry with out having completed something unsuitable. Compensate them for his or her psychological harm. Do it lavishly. After all, you don’t care about something however cash. You didn’t even pay me correctly. Below my contract, I used to be an unlawful trainee for eight years. I by no means acquired a breakdown of my debt of three billion gained (about $2.5 million), irresponsible individuals who by no means took my calls till the very finish. You don’t have any concept what sort of remedy I lived with for 11 years, however once I referred to as you bystanders, you mentioned no matter. Know this clearly. These individuals are unspeakable trash. They cornered a wholesome individual till she died. Have you learnt that? I need to go to a cheerful place. It’s too arduous right here. If I die, don’t come to my funeral and sully the place along with your soiled ft. I’m going to die and hang-out you all. I can’t stay whereas supporting evil.

The put up seems to have since been deleted.

In July, Mina shared a sequence of posts by which she wrote that she had been bullied by her former member Jimin for a number of years. Jimin went on to share a written apology, which Mina responded to. Jimin later left the group. Since then, Mina has talked about her relationship with the opposite AOA members and her continued frustrations over receiving an apology from AOA members and FNC Leisure.

If you need to speak to somebody, please don’t hesitate to hunt assist and attain out. Click on right here for an inventory of worldwide hotlines which you can name, and when you can’t discover your nation listed, please name your native emergency quantity.