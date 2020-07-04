Woori Actors Releases Statement Regarding Health And Future Plans Of Former AOA Member Mina

Woori Actors, the company of former AOA member Mina, has launched an official assertion relating to the present standing of Mina and their plans shifting ahead.

On July 3, Mina took to her private Instagram account to element her expertise of years of harassment from fellow AOA member Jimin. On July 4, Mina shared that Jimin and the opposite members of AOA had come to her house to debate what had occurred, and she or he wouldn’t be talking on the matter anymore.

Hey, that is Woori Actors.

We want to give a press release relating to what has occurred relating to our actress, Mina.

On July 3, we had been contacted by many reporters and followers as a result of what occurred on social media. All calls that had been made to the corporate had been transferred on to the cell phone of our company’s CEO, who personally responded to those calls.

The explanation we didn’t launch an official assertion whereas we acquired and responded to over 100 calls is as a result of we couldn’t give an opinion on what had occurred to Mina earlier than she moved to our company. The explanation we continued to answer calls with out an official assertion is as a result of we needed to clarify the present scenario to those that had been frightened to reassure folks and dissuade speculative articles from being written.

Our first and second precedence had been always the psychological stability and security of our actress. We want to take this chance to thank the reporters who understood that and did their greatest to be clear and correct with their reporting.

Mina is at present resting. She was in a position to endure tough occasions due to the assist and affection she has acquired from many individuals. In the meanwhile, our company will do our greatest to assist Mina obtain psychological therapy in order that she will return in good well being.

Attributable to this incident, Mina is frightened about whether or not she’s going to be capable of proceed her dream as an actress. We promise to do our greatest to make sure that Mina can regain her well being and be an actress who can attain her full potential.

We want to ask on your continued love and assist for Mina.

Additionally, we’re conscious that there are malicious rumors and slander occurring in lots of locations. That may lead to extra victims. We sincerely ask for these rumors to cease in order that there are not any extra victims.

Lastly, we want to apologize for inflicting concern, and as soon as once more, we sincerely thanks for the love and assist you might have proven for Mina.