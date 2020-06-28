Woozi Talks About SEVENTEEN’s Challenging Lyrics On “Superb Saturday”

On the June 27 episode of tvN’s “Superb Saturday,” SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and Woozi appeared as company.

“Superb Saturday – Do Re Mi Market” is a section wherein forged members and company have to write down down tune lyrics by ear. As a result of their fast-paced and difficult lyrics, SEVENTEEN’s songs are regularly featured on the present as missions.

Seungkwan stated, “Hoshi and DK have been right here final time. That was two years in the past. That is our first time in two years happening the present.” The forged stated that they forged them on the present to scold them for his or her tough lyrics, however Seungkwan stated, “That is the individual you actually need to scold.” He pointed at Woozi, who writes 90 % of SEVENTEEN’s songs.

“You should have quite a lot of affection for this present,” MC Growth stated. Woozi replied, “I really feel very apologetic. This wasn’t my intention. I’m not attempting to write down tough lyrics, or make tough music, however I noticed the forged having a tough time and I felt like I ought to apologize.”

Seungkwan was then requested about his fame because the “boo-kebox” (mixture of “jukebox” and his surname, “Boo”). He obtained this nickname from having the ability to determine a tune after a single second and even beat Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul, the famend professional at this sport. “I used to be acknowledged by Kim Heechul,” he stated.

The mission songs for this week have been AKMU’s “Thought” and Maya’s “Cool.” Though the forged didn’t find yourself finishing the spherical at first, Seungkwan acquitted himself properly by figuring out practically all the lyrics for “Thought.” Throughout a separate snack spherical, he additionally danced to 4Minute’s “Muzik.”

