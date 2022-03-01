Word Rugby suspends activities in Russia and Belarus “until further notice”

Russia’s flanker Tagir Gadzhiev reacts after losing the Japan Rugby World Cup 2019 Group A match to Samoa at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Kumagaya on September 24, 2019. (Photo by William WEST/ AFP)

Russia and Belarus were suspended from international rugby “until further notice”, indicated the world federation of this sport. The entity announced “full and immediate” sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow.

Russia’s membership in the World Rugby federation has also been suspended indefinitely.which ends the few options his team had to qualify for the World Cup in France next year.

Last Friday, Rugby Europe condemned “strongly” Russian military invasion in Ukrainewith whose players and teams were “deeply concerned”, and announced in a press release that it is suspending all its activities in Russia “until further notice”.

Japan’s Lomano Lemeki, in action during a match against Russia for the 2019 world championship at the Tokyo Stadium (REUTERS / Issei Kato)



”Rugby Europe shares the great concern of the international community for the security situation that is developing in Europe and strongly condemns the current Russian military invasion of Ukraine”, explained the continental entity. In turn, decided suspend “immediately” the organization of events, tournaments and matches on Russian soil “until further notice”.

“This refers to any age or gender category, national or club teams,” clarified the statement, in which it was recalled that, as the governing body of continental rugby, it promotes said sport “in accordance with the European values ​​of peace, respect and human rights, in the spirit of the Olympic Charter.

“The Additional decisions will be taken by the Rugby Europe Board of Directors, in agreement with World Rugby. and said decisions will be communicated in a timely manner”, concluded the text.

The Olympic flag flies outside the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland. EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT/File



On Monday, the IOC also called for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from participating in international competitions. The International Olympic Committee issued a statement demanding the banning of athletes from countries involved in the war in Ukraine.

In another order, FIFA confirmed the suspension of the Russian team for the next World Cup. The decision was made in conjunction with UEFA, which also prevented Russian clubs from participating in international competitions under its wing.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued to have heavy consequences for football. For this reason, UEFA suspended its commercial contracts with Gazprom, the main Russian energy company linked to Vladimir Putin.

