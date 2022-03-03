Wordle in Spanish has a new more difficult version with accents, and it seems that the streaks of the original have been lost

Wordle in Spanish, the first clone in our language of the viral game of the year that is now owned by the New York Times, has launched a new additional version with an extra challenge: accents.

This new version that you can find at the URL wordle.danielfrg.com/tildes is basically the same in everything, except that you have five more buttons (all stressed vowels) and the words don’t always have the same number of letters. Obviously this adds an extra challenge to the game and for those who are starting to get bored it kindles the interest a bit again.

I’m terrible with accents but I know the answers. Wordle (ES) Tildes #1 1/6 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩https://t.co/dOAKmJcG5q — Daniel Rodriguez (@danielfrg) March 1, 2022

daniel rodriguez has published the new version from his Twitter account, the same day that the word of the day in the original Wordle in Spanish became a trend on networks, and there was a huge spike in Google searches of people looking for the solution.

Who has taken my streak of the Wordle?





At the same time, today those of us who have been doing the daily Wordle for weeks have found that our streaks have disappeared. While other users report that the web it does not work correctly. Daniel recommends reloading the page so that it can be resolved, but the issue of streaks does not seem to have an answer at the moment.

In Genbeta we have verified with multiple users that stats have been reset as if it were the first day. We have contacted its creator to find out if the problem will be solved or what has caused it, and he has told us that it is something rare and had not been reported until now. The statistics of both games are independent, and he will be investigating the problem.

We have corrected this article to reflect that the number of letters in each word may vary from day to day..