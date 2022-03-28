Wordle was launched as an app because its creator is terrible at programming on Android: this and 9 other curiosities that he has revealed at a conference

Today closes in San Francisco the GDC (Game Developers Conference), one of the world’s largest face-to-face events for video game developers. But one of the conferences that has had the most impact is, precisely, that of someone who says he does not consider himself a video game developer, despite the fact that his has been the most popular so far this year.

We’re talking, of course, about Josh Wardle, the creator of the word game Wordle (and a software engineer on Reddit and Pinterest). During the conference, Wardle reviewed or revealed various curiosities about the intrahistory of his creation, as well as the mistakes he made from his point of view.





What Wardle revealed about Wordle at GDC

“I don’t think of myself as a game developer at all” says Wardle? despite the fact that he has not only developed Wordle, but also the experimental games ‘The Button’ and ‘Place’, which were very popular several years ago on Reddit.

“When you think of viral and exciting games, you don’t think of puns, which I find a bit sad. I love words, I love language.” In fact, his nickname on Reddit is ‘powerlanguage’.

Wordle was really born in 2013 as a mobile app, when I was beginning to experiment with both word games and programming on Android. That first version was a bit more complex than the current one:

That attempt must not have gone well, because he mentions as a reason why Wordle ended up being a web app the fact that “I know about development, but I suck at programming mobile apps “. Then Wardle abandoned the idea for 6 years until the COVID pandemic hit.

The original version of 2013 allowed to continue playing as long as the words were not finishedbut in 2020 he decided to make “the counterintuitive decision” to not allow playing more than once a day.

He acknowledges that opting for such a hard-to-remember URL was one of his “unorthodox decisions” when it came to the game.

“My partner and I played this game together for about six months. So it was on my personal website from January to June, on a public website, but no one was playing it . He hadn’t told anyone.”

But, once they started spreading it among friends and family, the game began a meteoric rise that its creator describes as “absurd”. He claims that the pressure he felt at the time was the reason for selling him to the NYT:

“I had no interest in running a game business. Basically, I consider myself an artist, I really enjoy creating things. Running a game business is not interesting to me.”

Although he calls it “absurd,” Wardle acknowledges that the key behind the success of his game was in the “social connections” which encourages.

