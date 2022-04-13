WordleBot: the bot that tells us if we are really good at Wordle

Since Wordle appeared in our lives, surely many of you are (or are) competing with friends to see who is able to guess the word of the day in the shortest possible time and in fewer attempts. This game became so famous in just a few days after it was released that the English version was acquired by The New York Times for a good amount of money. It also came in Spanish and in many languages.

Now, The New York Times has launched a new tool: the WordleBot. If you are a competitive person (even with yourself) you will love it. This bot can answer a question for you:you are really good at playing wordle?

What is WordleBot?





The New York Times has launched WordleBot, an online tool designed to check your Wordle results and judge your skills. Judge based on three categories: skill, luck and steps or attempts.

Introducing WordleBot, our daily Wordle companion — it’ll take your Wordle every day and rate you on your Wordle skills. To use it, first play Wordle. Then visit this link: https://t.co/atnY7um8cN pic.twitter.com/qjfFFhkgEg — Josh Katz (@jshkatz) April 7, 2022

The ability tries to find out if you have minimized the number of attempts required to hit. Luck questions whether the player’s choices eliminated more solutions than expected. And the attempts is something easier to check: how many there have been, among the six available opportunities to hit.

Use the WordleBot is quite simple. You do the Wordle of the day in English, and then you go to this link. This website analyzes your daily work directly. You can also upload a screenshot of your Wordle for the bot to analyze your performance.

Information and photo | Via Cnet