Work warns of possible sanctions to restaurants that use Glovo or Uber Eats: remember that the Rider Law must be complied with

Yesterday we echoed the decision of Uber Eats to rehire self-employed workers to be able to face Glovo’s strategy that has not stopped taking them into account in its distributions. The problem that arises in this case is that with this movement the breach of the Rider Law would be hovering, and the Ministry of Labor already has warned of possible sanctions.

The issue that arises in this case, which can be alarming, is that these sanctions it would not stay only in these delivery services. The Ministry of Labor wants to even reach restaurants that make use of these services that could be fined for cooperating with a platform that does not comply with current legislation.

The Ministry of Labor will be relentless to enforce the law

After the publication yesterday of the emails that Uber Eats sent to all the freelancers it had before the Rider Law and opted for its delivery fleets, the Ministry has responded. In this case, they have stated that They are going to be relentless so that the legislation in Spain is complied with through all available resources, with special emphasis on the Labor Inspections that will begin to focus on these companies.





We must remember that after this law came into force, it was two companies that decided to confront it: Glovo and Deliveroo. The second of these did not last long in his battle before leaving Spain, but Glovo changed his billing system so that he did not have to hire his delivery men. This they got by having establishments bill delivery drivers directly, without having to go through Glovo. This caused the hotel industry to be alarmed, and now this is increasing with these statements by the ministry.

And despite the fact that practically a year has passed since it was approved, the fact that another of the most important delivery companies has entered this game, has woken up the Ministry. They wanted to be really clear with the following statements collected by elDiario:

As has been done before with other companies, all the elements of the Labor and Social Security Inspection will be used and all the possibilities available to the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy will be used to prevent the law enforcement.

But the great uncertainty will be precisely about the hotel industry, since the Ministry wants to go all the way in this matter. Now, any restaurant that wants to choose to use these services will have to have sufficient guarantees that they work with a proper app. Otherwise, the penalties could spread like wildfire, simply because some companies try to evade the legislation.

Super deals available today

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD Streaming Device

Xiaomi repeater

Xiaomi MI WiFi Repeater Range Extender Pro300mbps Repeaterup to 64 devicesTwo powerful external antennasPlug and play

Xiaomi air pump