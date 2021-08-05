Workforce USA’s Ryan Crouser Wins Gold In Males’s Shot Put In Summer season…

August 4, 2021 / 23:43 / AP



Ryan Crouser has damaged his personal Olympic document on his method to protecting his shot put identify.

On his final try, Crouser went 23.30 meters to earn the primary observe and box gold for the American males at the Tokyo Olympics. American teammate Joe Kovacs completed 2d and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand used to be 3rd.

Crouser, 28, ran 22.52 meters when he gained the 2016 Video games in Rio de Janeiro.

Crouser is already the sector document holder after breaking a 31-year mark on June 18 at america Olympic trials. His throw that evening used to be 23.37 yards.

Within the warmth on the Olympic Stadium, Crouser took the lead on his first try and stored his highest for his final try.

First printed on August 4, 2021 / 11:43 PM

