“Working Man” Announces Decision To Postpone Philippines Fan Meeting For 2nd Time

SBS’s “Working Man” has introduced that their upcoming fan assembly within the Philippines has been postponed a second time because of the world COVID-19 pandemic.

On Might 14, SBS made the announcement by means of the official “Working Man” Instagram account. Their announcement reads as follows:

Pricey “Working Man” followers, Initially, we hope all “Working Man” followers and their households within the Philippines are doing nicely in the course of these arduous occasions. All “Working Man” members have been wanting ahead to seeing our followers. However sadly, the occasion has been rescheduled to December 6, 2020. We hope all of our international locations could have flattened the curve of COVID-19 and change into safer by this time. Contemplating the followers who’ve been ready for us, we really remorse to tell you of the postponement. However as our prime precedence is the well being and security of all, we ask to your sort understanding and persistence. Please take care till the day that we will lastly meet collectively. Within the meantime, we promise to do our greatest each second to repay your love. December 6, 2020! We hope you can be protected and wholesome till then.

The occasion had initially been scheduled to happen in Manila, Philippines in February however was postponed to June 21 resulting from well being considerations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the scenario continues, “Working Man” has needed to make the choice to postpone the fan assembly date a second time to December 6.

