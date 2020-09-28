“Working Man” Cast And Guests Chaotically Debate A Common Relationship Question

On the September 27 episode of SBS’s “Working Man,” the forged and friends divided into two groups for a race to see who can be the “commerce king.”

On the “America” group had been Kim Jong Kook (captain), Park Joon Hyung, Ailee, HaHa, and Jun So Min. On the “Asia” group had been Lee Kwang Soo (captain), Yang Se Chan, Tune Ji Hyo, Kangnam, and EVERGLOW’s Yiren. Yoo Jae Suk and Ji Suk Jin had been the “brokers” and the MCs.

The primary recreation was a debate about some points that had gone viral on-line. To win, the group needed to persuade the MCs to their aspect. One of many points was about whether or not you must share your cellphone password along with your relationship companion.

Yang Se Chan mentioned, “I’ve had relationships finish due to this situation. There are occasions once you joke round with your pals in a gaggle chat simply to be humorous. However she noticed it and misunderstood. They thought I used to be a bizarre particular person.”

Lee Kwang Soo introduced up an previous joke on the present and mentioned, “That is that flight attendant, proper?” Yang Se Chan stood up in protest, however HaHa chimed in, “Don’t speak about flight attendants. Yoo Jae Suk is said to that too.” This was a touch at Yoo Jae Suk’s love life earlier than he received married, and Yoo Jae Suk retorted, “Are you loopy? I can reveal issues too. I’ve quite a lot of issues to say,” which made HaHa again down instantly.

Again to the query at hand, Ji Suk Jin mentioned, “You completely shouldn’t share your password. I’ve shared my password [with my wife], however my coronary heart beats quicker at any time when I get a KakaoTalk notification. I didn’t do something flawed, however I’m afraid my spouse will misunderstand.”

Jun So Min commented, “Ji Suk Jin retains leaving no matter group chats I’m in,” and Ji Suk Jin retorted, “You present an excessive amount of aegyo [acting cutesy] on KakaoTalk. You employ too many emoticons.”

Kangnam, who married retired Olympic velocity skater Lee Sang Hwa final yr, mentioned, “We all know one another’s passwords, however we don’t actually have a look at one another’s telephones.” Ji Suk Jin mentioned, “You actually suppose your spouse hasn’t regarded? I wager she has,” however Kangnam made everybody giggle by calmly replying, “Okay.”

Watch “Working Man” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)