“Working Man” Cast Goes Up Against A Real Detective And Criminal Profiler In Heist-Themed Episode

“Working Man” took it up a notch this week by inviting an actual prison profiler and detective to take part of their heist race!

On the September 6 episode of SBS’s “Working Man,” the forged got down to catch two “thieves” with the assistance of a real-life prison profiler and police detective. Pyo Chang Received is Korea’s first prison profiler, whereas Yoon Seok Ho is a detective on whom Ma Dong Seok‘s character in “The Outlaws” was primarily based.

Forward of the race, the forged requested their friends to share their preliminary guesses of who the thieves could be. Each selected Jun So Min, mentioning that she had arrived suspiciously early to the set. Jun So Min defended herself by explaining, “Final time [we did a mystery race], I arrived one hour early, so at present I purposely arrived solely half an hour early.”

Their first mission was a montage roundup operation by which the forged members and friends break up up into pairs. Every set of companions had to attract an unnamed forged or employees member primarily based solely on a set of descriptors, then guess who it was by taking a look at their drawing.

Throughout one spherical, the producer described the particular person’s head form to be like a squash gone unhealthy, which hilariously confused the forged. After receiving further clues like shoulder-length hair, huge eyes, a tall and lengthy nostril, a big mouth, and a little bit of make-up, detective Yoon Seok Ho stunned everybody by instantly pinpointing Lee Kwang Soo. Regardless of everybody’s preliminary shock, Yoon Seok Ho turned out to be proper.

Spoilers

After the primary mission, the forged members and friends started their first spherical of voting.

Simply because the detective and profiler had initially assumed, everybody appropriately guessed Jun So Min to be the primary thief.

With just one extra alternative to determine the second thief, the forged continued to suspect HaHa. He exclaimed, “Even when I don’t know who the thief is, their appearing abilities are really unimaginable.”

Though this was positively true, the forged remained suspicious of him till the top, and he was in the end revealed because the second thief due to nice detective work by Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Jong Kook.

Each Pyo Chang Received and Yoon Seok Ho expressed amazement on the forged’s exhausting work, and Jun So Min and HaHa have been left to hold out their punishment for being caught.

