“Working Man” Cast Reads Stories About Jun So Min’s Ex-Boyfriends, Yoo Jae Suk’s 1st Kiss, And More

On the newest episode of “Working Man,” the forged members discovered somewhat extra about one another’s previous love lives!

Through the June 21 broadcast of the SBS selection present, the members performed a sport through which they needed to verify or deny tales despatched in about them by viewers.

Yoo Jae Suk was the primary up, and the opposite members began laughing as they learn his file. When Ji Suk Jin learn aloud that the story was despatched in by somebody named Park Hyung Man, Yoo Jae Suk exclaimed, “Hyung Man is a detailed good friend of mine,” and everybody laughed, “So the story is true!”

After Yoo Jae Suk defined that Park Hyung Man was certainly one of his greatest associates in highschool, Ji Suk Jin continued studying, “My story is concerning the location of Yoo Jae Suk’s first kiss. We had been in our senior 12 months of highschool, and it was someday between spring and summer season. The placement was a secluded overpass within the neighborhood of Sadang. I keep in mind he instructed me all about it on the college retailer the subsequent day.”

Yoo Jae Suk laughed in embarrassment as he confirmed the story, exclaiming, “[Hyung Man] has gone loopy! Are you actually my good friend, [exposing me like this]?” Ji Suk Jin went on to learn aloud, “Another factor. Again in highschool, after he broke up together with his girlfriend, he gave me all the pictures, presents, and letters he’d acquired from her and requested me to eliminate them.”

Viewers additionally despatched in a number of tales about recognizing Jun So Min out and about with potential boyfriends. For the primary one, Yoo Jae Suk cracked everybody up by studying aloud, “Final winter, I noticed Jun So Min at a restaurant alone with a man, simply the 2 of them. Often, when feminine celebrities exit with a man, they no less than put on a masks to cowl their face, however Jun So Min had her total face uncovered, and it was really the person who was hiding his face.”

Jun So Min confirmed the story, however stated that as a result of she has so many man associates, she couldn’t make certain of who the person within the story was. She did, nevertheless, instantly acknowledge the man described within the subsequent story.

Music Ji Hyo shared, “This one additionally takes place within the Yongsan District,” earlier than studying aloud, “About two years in the past, I noticed Jun So Min on the nook of a road behind an condominium constructing in Yongsan. She was sporting a cap pulled low, so I didn’t acknowledge her at first, however she was speaking so loudly on the telephone that I used to be capable of acknowledge her from her voice. However her tone of voice was fairly critical.”

She went on, “I’m not fully positive, but it surely appeared like she was combating along with her boyfriend. That’s what it seemed like. However in distinction to her indignant tone of voice, the dialog seemed like a infantile lover’s quarrel. She was saying, ‘Who ought to I hang around with, then? Hang around with me, too!’ I attempted to maintain a straight face as I walked by. Are you continue to seeing that man?”

Jun So Min instantly replied, “To be actual, I broke up with that man two years in the past. I admit it. He was my boyfriend.”

Nonetheless, when HaHa started studying one other story about her from 2013, Jun So Min reduce him off by exclaiming, “There’s extra?!” She hilariously went on to rant, “I dated all these guys secretly. How does everybody find out about them? That is driving me loopy.” Though HaHa selected to not learn the remainder of the story, he revealed that it was despatched in by somebody who had sat subsequent to her at a musical.

Rising to her toes, Jun So Min complained, “What number of boyfriends are going to look [in these stories]? There have been three already!” She then confirmed the story that HaHa had been studying, declaring, “I’ll verify it with out listening to the remainder of the story.”

One viewer additionally despatched in a narrative about seeing Kim Jong Kook on a espresso date in LA, writing that he had been with a phenomenal Korean-American girl that appeared like his girlfriend.

Though Kim Jong Kook confirmed the story, he insisted that the lady was most likely simply somebody he knew—although in fact, the “Working Man” forged refused to consider him and leapt on the alternative to tease him mercilessly.

Watch the complete episode of “Working Man” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now