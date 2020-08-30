“Working Man” Cast Teases Jun So Min About Her Dating Rumors With Oh Dong Min

On the August 30 episode of SBS’s “Working Man,” the solid introduced up Jun So Min’s current relationship rumors.

Earlier this month, it was rumored that Jun So Min and actor Oh Dong Min had been relationship after he posted, then took down, a photograph of the 2 on Instagram. Each actors and their businesses denied the relationship rumors.

Originally of the “Working Man” episode, the members commented on Track Ji Hyo’s current acts of advantage, resembling gifting MAMAMOO’s Photo voltaic with the prize that she had not received on the present. The members advised that she was turning over a brand new leaf with a view to begin a brand new chapter of her life (i.e. marriage), however Track Ji Hyo rebutted, “It was Jun So Min who had a relationship scandal.”

The solid instantly turned their consideration to Jun So Min, who responded in exasperation, “I’ve plenty of male pals. Now it looks as if they’re all in my approach.”

The opposite solid members had plenty of questions for Jun So Min about her “relationship scandal.” Ji Suk Jin mentioned, “Why did you go to an escape room collectively? That’s not one thing folks with an informal relationship do.” Track Ji Hyo requested, “Did you go tenting collectively?”

Jun So Min denied this and Yoo Jae Suk commented, “You had been very nice to Yang Se Chan within the ready room in the present day. The 2 of you had been speaking on the couch. It was such as you had been saying, ‘It’s not simply Oh Dong Min, I’m like this with everybody.’”

Yang Se Chan mentioned, “It’s like a defend. I’m the one which’s too straightforward.” Kim Jong Kook mentioned, “It’s like Yang Se Chan is a smoke bomb [a diversion].” Referencing their “love line” on the present, Jun So Min mentioned to Yang Se Chan, “I solely have you ever. You didn’t reply to my KakaoTalk messages yesterday. Are you upset with me?”

Supply (1)