“Working Man” Cast To Go Head-To-Head In Battle For Song Ji Hyo’s And Jun So Min’s Hearts

Prepare for a hilarious showdown over Song Ji Hyo’s and Jun So Min’s hearts on the subsequent episode of “Working Man”!

On the upcoming October 11 episode of the SBS selection present, the manufacturing crew might be giving Song Ji Hyo and Jun So Min an opportunity to obtain the queenly therapy they deserve. The whole episode might be centered on the 2 girls, with the male solid members having to forgo their common chaotic antics and return to the respectful and admiring means they as soon as handled their feminine co-stars.

In one section of the present, the male solid members might be tasked with interviewing Song Ji Hyo and Jun So Min as “superstars who’ve simply returned from Hollywood,” and all through the method, they’ll make shameless makes an attempt to steal the ladies’s hearts and win their favor.

Yoo Jae Suk and the opposite members will ship a parade of tacky pickup strains and obsequious reward, whereas Kim Jong Kook will take issues even additional. In addition to showering the 2 girls with flattery, the singer will thoughtfully cowl Jun So Min with a jacket, carry Song Ji Hyo in his arms princess-style, and serenade them with a good looking ballad.

To watch the “Working Man” members vie for Song Ji Hyo’s and Jun So Min’s hearts, tune in to the subsequent episode of the present on October 11 at 5 p.m. KST!

