“Working Man” Closes Audience Message Board To The Public Due To Hate Comments

SBS’s “Working Man” has made its viewers message board personal to guard their forged members.

On June 9, an announcement was posted on the official “Working Man” web site. It said, “Due to malicious feedback like indiscriminate verbal abuse, extreme slander, and impersonation of forged members, the viewers message board will now not be made public. We ask for the viewers’s understanding on this concern.”

Many TV applications in South Korea have viewers message boards on their web sites, by which viewers can depart feedback, focus on episodes with one another, and talk with the manufacturing employees and forged members. These areas can typically be a spot to precise reputable criticism of the present, however in circumstances of extreme hate feedback, it could possibly trigger hurt to the forged members. In a associated incident, forged member Jun So Min not too long ago spoke out in opposition to somebody impersonating her within the “Working Man” group chat.

“Working Man” airs each Sunday at 5 p.m. KST.

