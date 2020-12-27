“Working Man” Members Poke Fun At Each Other In List Of Petty “Resentments” For Year-End Episode

The solid of SBS’s “Working Man” cleared the air within the present’s last episode of 2020!

In the December 27 episode, the members had been joined by the solid of the upcoming movie “New 12 months Blues,” starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Yeon Hee, Ladies’ Technology’s Sooyoung, and Yoo Tae Oh.

Earlier than the visitors arrived, nevertheless, the “Working Man” members had been requested to put in writing about instances once they felt disenchanted or resentful towards one another in 2020. At first, the solid stated that there was nothing, however they quickly queued up in entrance of the sales space to listing all their resentments.

The solid members used this opportunity to poke good-natured enjoyable at one another, tattle on different members, and make jokes moderately than itemizing actual resentments. Some resentments leveled at Kim Jong Kook included, “He doesn’t know the right way to management his power. He doesn’t assume earlier than suspecting individuals. He makes me wish to take him out after I’m a spy. He solely likes his daughter. He solely spends cash on his daughter. [This reference to a non-existent daughter is a long-running joke on “Running Man.”] Se Chan secretly talks about him behind his again. He’s positively a spy however he will get out of suspicion via sheer power.”

Ji Suk Jin’s listing of resentments included, “If there’s no digital camera and he doesn’t have his microphone, he gained’t speak to us and greets us half-heartedly. He exaggerates himself as a ‘household man.’ He plucks the hair rising in his ears.

HaHa’s included, “He says we must always exit ingesting however he by no means units a date. He acts too formal with us,” and “After I was a spy, he informed me off-camera that if I informed him the reality, he would preserve it a secret. I informed him and he instantly informed everybody else and ripped off my nametag.”

Lee Kwang Soo’s listing was principally feedback on his look, from his appears to his style decisions to his lengthy hair to his peak. One instance was, “He might develop three meters [about 9.83 feet] however he’s lazy.” Yoo Jae Suk additionally bought feedback on his look, but additionally feedback like, “He tries to finish cellphone calls rapidly. His hair type is boring.” After a remark about his tooth, Yoo Jae Suk complained, “It could be weirder if I bought them fastened.”

Tune Ji Hyo’s listing was about her notorious lack of contact with the opposite members, akin to “I despatched her a message saying she labored laborious on our first recording and he or she nonetheless hasn’t replied. She doesn’t choose up cellphone calls. I wish to see her clear gaze for as soon as.”

Yang Se Chan’s began off with, “He says that he has a gathering for ‘Comedy Massive League’ and is on a name for 2 hours and doesn’t name me again.” Kim Jong Kook stated suspiciously, “Possibly he has a girlfriend.” Others had been, “We went mountaineering within the mountains collectively and he insisted we take a path that was not the best path however he made me go first. He appears like a squid. He likes Jun So Min and gained’t confess his emotions.” (This final one was HaHa, who additionally made up the rumor about Kim Jong Kook’s secret daughter.)

Jun So Min’s listing went, “She lies an excessive amount of. I can’t belief her. She’s so suspicious. She stated that she wouldn’t, however she nonetheless goes round suspecting individuals. She forces an excessive amount of love strains.” (This final was Tune Ji Hyo.)

Watch “Working Man” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)