“Working Man” Shares Sneak Peek Of Oh My Girl’s Hyojung Bringing Out Kim Jong Kook’s Inner Aegyo

Get able to see Kim Jong Kook unleash his inside aegyo on “Working Man”!

On the upcoming Could 17 episode of the SBS selection present, Oh My Girl’s Hyojung will steal the “Working Man” members’ hearts along with her signature smile and cheerful vitality. Not solely will the idol earn the nickname of “response queen” on account of her spirited reactions, however she can even show herself a power to be reckoned with throughout the episode’s video games and missions.

Within the strategy of melting the “Working Man” solid’s hearts along with her lovely aegyo, Hyojung inadvertently finally ends up awakening Kim Jong Kook’s dormant aegyo instincts—and hilarity ensues. From speaking in a cute voice to poking his personal cheek with a playful finger, Kim Jong Kook’s unexpectedly passionate imitation of Hyojung’s aegyo will crack up the remainder of the solid and crew.

To see Kim Jong Kook faucet into his inside cute facet, tune in to the following episode of “Working Man” on Could 17 at 5 p.m. KST!

Within the meantime, make amends for the most recent episode of the present with English subtitles beneath:

