“Working Man” Shows What Cast Members Would Look Like As The Opposite Sex

On the August 16 broadcast of SBS’s “Working Man,” the crew carried out a enjoyable experiment with the solid.

As the solid members filed in for the introduction, the manufacturing workers talked about that Ji Suk Jin had not too long ago used a filter to add {a photograph} of himself as the alternative intercourse. Though the solid members tried to skip speaking about Ji Suk Jin’s social media use, the manufacturing workers revealed that that they had tried it with the opposite solid members.

In response to Yoo Jae Suk’s photograph, HaHa mentioned, “It seems like his mom.” Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “I appear to be somebody who works with the legislation.” About Kim Jong Kook’s photograph, HaHa mentioned, “He seems like Park Se Ri [a famous golf player] with make-up on.”

HaHa mentioned that Lee Kwang Soo’s photograph was like a retired volleyball participant. Yoo Jae Suk began to say, “Your face is so lengthy,” however Lee Kwang Soo interrupted, “You possibly can’t say something unhealthy about this as a result of for a second I actually thought it was a photograph of my mother.”

However everybody was shocked and impressed by how good-looking Track Ji Hyo regarded as a person. Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “She resembles EXO’s Sehun.” Kim Jong Kook mentioned, “When you have been a person, you’d be actually good-looking.”

When Yang Se Chan’s photograph got here up, the solid commented, “It simply seems like Yang Se Chan.” Yang Se Chan was not current at this recording as a consequence of a well being examination.

The visitors for this episode have been Kwak Do Received, Kim Dae Myung, and Kim Sang Ho, who have been selling their new movie “The Golden Vacation.”

